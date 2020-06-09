India News | Goa: Of 29 COVID-19 Cases on Tue, 22 from Hotspot Mangor Hill

Panaji, Jun 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 29 on Tuesday to reach 359, with 22 of them coming from Vasco's Mangor Hill area, the state's first containment zone, an official said.

The number of active cases is 292 as 67 people have been discharged, he added.

"Of the 29 cases, 22 are from Mangor Hill, while five had traveled by road and two by train. We sent 2,789 samples for testing on Tuesday. Of these, 1671 are negative, 29 are positive while 1,089 reports are awaited," he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 359, new cases: 29, deaths: nil, discharged: 67, active cases 292, Samples tested till date: 33,283.

