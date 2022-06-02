Pernem (Goa) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Goa Police on Thursday arrested one security personnel of Colvale Jail for illegal possession of drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh.

The person apprehended has been identified as Sanjay Varak (28) of Ibrahampur in Goa's Pernem.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir Shocker: One Non-Local Killed, One Injured in Militant Attack in Budgam.

According to the police, a raid was conducted by a team of PSI Mandar Parab during which Varak was found carrying Ganja weighing 208 grams and Cocaine weighing 7 grams, which altogether is worth Rs 1,04,000.

"An information was received regarding Varak for carrying drugs to the jail with the intent of supplying it to a prisoner," said the police.

Also Read | ICMR Releases Guidance Document for Drone Use in Healthcare.

The said person has been arrested under the section 20(b)(ii)(A) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act (involves small quantity, with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, which may extend to ten thousand rupees, or with both).

The raid was conducted under the supervision of SP North Shobit Saksena, IPS and SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)