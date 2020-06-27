Panaji (Goa) [India], July 27 (ANI): Goa Police has registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from a school in Panjim area alleging that during an online session some students captured photos of teachers, which were later morphed and placed on social media with derogatory remarks.

A case under various sections of the IT Act and IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Count Crosses 5 Lakh-Mark With Highest Spike of 18,552 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 15,685.

"We had received a complaint yesterday from a school in Panjim area alleging that during some online teaching session some photographs were captured and morphed and placed on social media site with some derogatory remarks," Superintendent of Police (Crime) Pankaj Kumar told ANI.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR under various sections of the IT Act and IPC. An investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address 90th Birthday Celebrations of Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma at 11 AM Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)