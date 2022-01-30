Borim (Goa) [India], January 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah who is on one day visit to poll-bound Goa on Sunday, offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in the Borim town.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present with him.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Minor Stalked, Sexually Harassed by Two Youths in Mysuru; Jailed.

The Home Minister will also address three public meetings in the state and will launch an umbrella campaign, informed Sadanand Shet Tanavade, BJP Goa chief.

"After a public meeting at Sun Grace Garden, Ponda and Sharda Mandir Multipurpose Hall, Sanvordem, which will be broadcasted digitally, we'll launch an Umbrella campaign in Vasco, the BJP Goa chief said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: From Infrastructure Expansion to More Trains to Boost Tourism, Here's A List of Expectations From The Railway Budget.

BJP has fielded ITS candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)