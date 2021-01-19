Panaji, Jan 19 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 52,570, after 112 persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 115 persons were discharged from various healthcare facilities, while no deaths were reported during the day, the official said.

With this, the state's toll stood at 756 and the count of recoveries rose to 50,952, he said.

There are currently 862 active cases in the coastal state, the official said.

With the addition of 2,255 samples tested in the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,31,275, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,570, new cases 112, death toll 756, discharged 50,952, active cases 862, samples tested till date 4,31,275.

