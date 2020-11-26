Panaji, Nov 26 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 47,341, after 148 people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With the death of two more patients during the day, the coastal state's toll has reached 685, the official said.

At least 111 patients were discharged from various hospitals, raising the count of recoveries to 45,340, he said.

There are currently 1,316 patients undergoing treatment in the state, the official said, adding that 1,892 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 47,341, new cases 111, death toll 685, discharged 45,340, active cases 1,316, samples tested till date 3,40,036.

