Panaji, Jul 9 (PTI) With the addition of 220 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa reached 1,68,430 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 188 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,63,347 and toll to 3,088, the official said.

With this, the coastal state is now left with 1,995 active cases, he said.

As many as 4,517 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 9,62,198, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,68,430, new cases 220, death toll 3,088, discharged 1.63,347, active cases 1,995, samples tested till date 9,62,198.

