Panaji, Jun 2 (PTI) Goa on Thursday recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 which raised the tally of infections in the state to 2,45,896, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Karnataka Jamia Masjid Row: Section 144 Imposed in Mandya From June 3-5 Over VHP's Call for Protest.

The coastal state is seeing a sudden rise in infections after recording cases in single digit throughout May.

Also Read | KK's Death: BJP MP Saumitra Khan Writes to Amit Shah Demanding Central Agency Probe in Sudden Demise of Late Singer.

On Wednesday, it had recorded 46 cases of coronavirus infection.

As many as 11 patients recovered on Thursday, taking the count of recoveries to 2,41,879, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,832 as no fresh fatalities were reported, the official said.

The state now has 185 active cases.

At least 875 swab samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total of samples tested for coronavirus infection to 19,53,152.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,45,896, New cases 47, Death toll 3,832 (no change), Discharged 2,41,879, Active cases 185, Samples tested to date 19,53,152.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)