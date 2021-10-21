Panaji, Oct 21 (PTI) As many as 59 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while three died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state has reached 1,77,765, of which 3,357 patients have died of the disease, the official said.

The count of recoveries rose to 1,73,790, after 35 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said, adding that the state is now left with 618 active cases.

With the addition of 4,059 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,39,828, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,77,765, new cases 59, death toll 3,357, discharged 1,73,790, active cases 618, samples tested till date 14,39,828.

