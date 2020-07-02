Panaji, Jul 2 (PTI) Goa reported its highest single- day spike of 95 COVID-19 cases so far on Thursday, which pushed its overall tally to 1,482, the health department said.

As many as 64 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 734, it said.

The positive cases were reported from across the state, including the state's biggest slum area of Zuarinagar near Vasco city in South Goa.

Zuarinagar has so far reported 80 cases, making it the second largest hotspot in the state after Mangor Hill in Vasco town, which has reported 240 cases.

Both the areas have been declared as containment zones by the state government.

The areas in Vasco town, including Sada, Baina, New Vaddem, Kharewada continue to report new positive cases.

Of the 3,413 samples tested on Thursday, 1,951 tested negative, while the results of 1,367 others are still awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,482, new cases: 95, deaths: four, discharged: 734, active cases 744, samples tested till date: 70,738.

