Panaji, Nov 16 (PTI) Goa on Monday reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 46,028, a health department official said.

With one more person succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll mounted to 663, he said.

A total of 285 patients were discharged in the day, raising the count of recoveries to 43,941, the official said, adding that the state now has 1,424 active cases.

A total of 1,220 samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 46,028, new cases 125, death toll 663, discharged 43,941, active cases 1,424, samples tested till date 3,22,989.

