India News | Goa Revises SOP for Visitors

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Goa government on Wednesday announced revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for visitors coming to the state, mandating 14-day home quarantine if the person prefers not to undergo the COVID-19 test.

The new SOP will come in force from June 11 for visitors.

Announcing the new SOP, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that those who opt for undergoing COVID-19 test after their arrival in Goa will have to wait in institutional quarantine till their results are declared.

He also said the person can also produce COVID negative certificate issued less than 48 hours back from an ICMR approved lab.

During a press conference, he also said that all those entering the state will have to go through thermal scanner and if found symptomatic, will be taken to quarantine facility and a test would be conducted.

Sawant said that the new SOP was designed after the testing facilities were getting stressed due to an increasing number of people arriving in the state.

He said 359 positive cases have been detected in the state of which 67 have recovered.

"There are 292 active cases of which 21 are symptomatic cases and 67 coronavirus infected patients have been recovered so far," he said adding that except for three cases, others were Goans including 194 cases are from Mangor Hill.

The chief minister said that eleven health workers who were working to curb the spread of COVID-19 have tested positive, while four drivers of state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited, who were on duty, have also tested positive for the infection. (ANI)

