Panaji, Sep 3 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 104 on Friday to reach 1,74,250, while the day also saw one death and 120 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 3,203 and the recovery count is 1,70,151, leaving it with 896 active cases, he said.

With 4,791 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,25,474, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,74,250, new cases 104, death toll 3203, discharged 170151, active cases 896, samples tested till date 12,25,474.

