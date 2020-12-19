Panaji, Dec 19 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 127 and reached 49,976 on Saturday, a day which saw no deaths from the infection, while 110 people were discharged, an official said.

The state now has 978 active cases as 48,280 people have recovered and 718 have died, he said.

A total of 1,609 samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,976, new cases 127, death toll 718, discharged 48,280, active cases 978, samples tested till date 3,80,426.

