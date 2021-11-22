Panaji, Nov 22 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,78,677 on Monday with the addition of 16 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,378, an official said.

The recover count increased by 20 during the day and stood at 1,75,068, leaving the state with 231 active cases, he said.

With 2,127 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,26,248, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,677, new cases 16, death toll 3378, discharged 175068, active cases 231, samples tested till date 15,26,248.

