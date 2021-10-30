Panaji, Oct 30 (PTI) Goa on Saturday reported 22 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 1,78,085 and the toll to 3,364, a health department official said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

With 50 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in the coastal state rose to 1,74,339, leaving Goa with 382 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"With 2,655 new tests, the total number of samples examined in Goa so far went up to 14,66,038,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,085, new cases 22, death toll 3,364, discharged 1,74,339, active cases 382, samples tested till date 14,66,038.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)