Panaji, Jan 21 (PTI) Goa on Friday saw 2,668 COVID-19 cases getting detected from 7,129 tests with a positivity rate of 37.42 per cent, taking the tally in the coastal state to 2,25,165, an official said.

The toll stood at 3,594 after nine patients succumbed during the day, while the number of tests conducted so far was 17,67,008, he said.

So far, 1,99,597 people have been discharged post recovery, including 3,145 on Friday, leaving Goa with an active tally of 21,974, he added.

