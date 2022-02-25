Panaji, Feb 25 (PTI) Goa on Friday reported 32 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 2,44,938 and the toll to 3,800, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Aparna Yadav Claims BJP Tsunami in UP, Says 'Yogi Adityanath Govt To Return to Power With Thumping Majority'.

So far, 2,40,791 people have been discharged post recovery, including 90 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 347, he said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Worried Parents Hold Demonstration Outside Russian Embassy in Delhi, Seek Safe Evacuation of Their Children From Ukraine.

With 2,587 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 18,76,865, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,44,938, new cases 32, death toll 3800, discharged 240791, active cases 347, samples tested till date 1876865.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)