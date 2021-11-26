Panaji, Nov 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,78,799 on Friday after 34 cases were detected, while one death took the toll to 3,381, an official said.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav Admitted to AIIMS Emergency Ward Due to Fever and Drowsiness.

The discharge of 22 people increased the recovery count to 1,75,152, leaving the state with 266 active cases, he informed.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Retired Army Personnel Shots Wife To Death Before Killing Self In Dehradun.

With 2,338 new samples being examined, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,36,121, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,799, new cases 34, death toll 3381, discharged 175152, active cases 266, samples tested till date 15,36,121.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)