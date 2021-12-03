Panaji, Dec 3 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,79,088 on Friday after 42 cases were detected, while one death took the toll to 3,385, an official said.

So far, 1,75,323 people have been discharged, including 28 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 380, he said.

With 2,646 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,53,433, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,79,088, new cases 42, death toll 3385, discharged 175323, active cases 380, samples tested till date 15,53,433.

