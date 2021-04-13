Panaji, Apr 13 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday reported 562 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, taking the tally to 63,342 and the toll to 853, a health official said.

A total of 236 people were discharged after treatment during the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 57,601, he said.

Goa is now left with 4,888 active cases, the official said.

With 2,504 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 5,77,121, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 63,342, new cases 562, death toll 853, discharged 57,601, active cases 4,888, samples tested till date 5,77,121.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)