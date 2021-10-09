Panaji, Oct 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 60 and reached 1,77,040 on Saturday, while the day also saw one patient succumbing to the infection and 74 getting discharged, an official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Wife in Tiruvannamalai District As Father-In-Law Defaults Loan Obtained By Him; Case Registered.

The toll in the coastal state stands at 3,326 and the recovery count is 1,72,981, leaving it with an active tally of 733, he said.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Rakesh Tikait Says 'Killing of BJP Workers in Lakhimpur After Car Ran Over Farmers is Reaction to Action' (Watch Video).

With 4,658 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 13,91,366, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,77,040, new cases 60, death toll 3326, discharged 172981, active cases 733, samples tested till date 13,91,366.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)