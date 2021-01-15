Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 80 and reached 52,262 on Friday, while one patient died and 61 recovered from the infection during the day, an official said.

The overall toll is 753 and the recovery count stands at 50,643, leaving the state with 866 active cases, he added.

With 1,705 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,25,033, he said.

