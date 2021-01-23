Panaji, Jan 23 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 85 and reached 52,867 on Saturday, while the day also saw three deaths and 63 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state has now reached 761, while the recovery count is 51,233, leaving it with 873 active cases, he added.

With 1,935 samples being examined in Saturday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,38,454, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,867, new cases 85, death toll 761, discharged 51,233, active cases 873, samples tested till date 4,38,454.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)