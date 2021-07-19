Panaji, Jul 19 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 99 and reached 1,69,839 on Monday, while the day also saw 225 recoveries and the toll remaining unchanged at 3,111, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 1,65,292 and the active caseload is 1,436, he said.

With 3,264 samples being examined, the number of tests in Goa reached 10,05,297, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,839, new cases 99, death toll 3111, discharged 165292, active cases 1436, samples tested till date 10,05,297

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)