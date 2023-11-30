Panaji, Nov 30 (PTI) Goa will open more Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which sell medicines at subsidised rates, said state health minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an initiative to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000. Rane said he is inspired by the PM's vision of making affordable medicines accessible to all.

The coastal state now has 11 such centres, including five in North Goa.

“Hon'ble PM @narendramodi inaugurated the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra today. These shops provide affordable, high-quality medicines with an 80-90 per cent discount,” he wrote on X.

With about 2,000 types of medicines, the Centre's initiative aims to enhance healthcare accessibility nationwide, he said.

“I am inspired by our PM's vision of making affordable medicines accessible to all. In alignment with this dream, I have taken steps to ensure that such shops are operational in Goa,” he said.

Rane said plans are underway to open more of these shops in the state in the near future. “This initiative reflects a commitment to realising the Prime Minister's vision and enhancing healthcare accessibility for the people of Goa,” he said.

