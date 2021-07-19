Panaji, Jul 19 (PTI) Trains on Konkan Railway will resume operations from Monday midnight as the work on plugging a leak caused by heavy rains in a tunnel between Karmali and Thivim stations in Goa was almost complete, an official said.

Train traffic, which was suspended at around 4am due to water seepage in Old Goa tunnel, would resume after track clearance is obtained, KRCL deputy general manager (public relations) Baban Ghatge said.

