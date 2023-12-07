Panaji (Goa) [India], December 7 (ANI): Goa welcomed the first charter flight from Uzbekistan, marking a significant milestone in collaborative efforts between the two nations.

The historic Centrum Air Q6 5545, operated by Elaine Avia in Uzbekistan and facilitated by Goa's operating agent, Concord Exotic Voyages Pvt Ltd, landed at Mopa Airport on December 7, 2023, at 12:30 pm. This historic journey sets the stage for weekly charter flights connecting Taskent, Uzbekistan, to Goa until March 21, 2024, according to an official statement.

This was followed by Goa Tourism's welcoming ceremony, displaying and presenting the cultural richness of Goa with a brass band and an offering of roses to the passengers.

On the arrival of the charter flight, the Minister for Tourism, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Printing and Stationary, Government of Goa, Rohan A Khaunte, expressed his excitement stating, "I take immense pleasure in extending a warm welcome to the inaugural charter from Uzbekistan to Goa. This marks the commencement of what we anticipate will be a prolonged and fruitful collaboration. We eagerly look forward to forging more such partnerships with the government and people of Uzbekistan, fostering cultural exchange and fortifying the tourism bonds between our nations. The invaluable involvement of the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan has been instrumental in supporting the charter service to Goa, playing a pivotal role in fostering this significant development."

The welcoming ceremony was attended by Deepak Narvekar, Deputy General Manager - Marketing, a representative from Goa Tourism and other tourism officials; representatives from GMR - Kanwarbir Singh Kalra, Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Kamlesh Poonia, Commandant (CISF), Ministry of Home Affairs; K C Rajagopal, Chief Immigration Officer; Srikant Bhandarkar & Shiv Kumar S, Bekzod Karimov, Owner of Elaine Avia & Travel, and Sheik Ismail, Sr Vice President, Concord Exotic Voyages.

In a proactive effort to showcase Goa's vibrant tourism offerings, a delegation from Goa Tourism actively participated in the Tashkent International Tourism Fair held in Uzbekistan.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including Manish Prabhat, the Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan. Charter operators from Uzbekistan demonstrated a keen interest in launching flights to Goa, further solidifying the bond fostered during the fair.

As the first charter flight from Uzbekistan lands in Goa, it symbolises the beginning of a new chapter in the friendly and collaborative relationship between these two vibrant and culturally rich nations. (ANI)

