Jammu, Jul 14 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Monday visited forward areas in the Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch districts and reviewed the security situation there.

The visit focused on reinforcing force effectiveness and threat response mechanisms to ensure complete dominance of the operational space, an Army spokesperson said.

"Lt Gen Mishra, GOC, White Knight Corps, along with the GOCs of the Ace of Spades and Crossed Swords Divisions, visited multiple forward brigades to review the prevailing security situation and was briefed on current modalities and operational preparedness,” he said.

During the visit, the GOC interacted with all ranks and motivated them to maintain a high degree of operational readiness, professionalism, and morale in line with emerging challenges.

