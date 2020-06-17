India News | Gokul Chat Temporarily Closed After Owner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad, June 16 (PTI): The popular Gokul Chat eatery in the city, which was among two places rocked by blasts in 2007, killing 44 people, was temporarily closed on Tuesday after its owner tested positive for COVID-19.

Twin blasts at this eatery and open air theatre at Lumbini park in 2007 had left 44 people dead and injured 68.

Also Read | Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.

Police said the management took the decision after the owner, who was suffering from pneumonia for a long time, was admitted to a private hospital on June 13 and subsequently tested positive.

Though the owner had not been coming to the eatery since June 8, the workers there have been placed under home quarantine, they said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Wait For Minimum Wage Hike, DA and DR Increment Turns Longer For Central Government Employees.

Samples have been collected from his family members for COVID-19 tests, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)