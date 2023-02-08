Imphal, Feb 8 (PTI) Forty gold biscuits worth Rs 3.81 crore were seized and one person was arrested in Manipur's Chandel district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Customs officials intercepted a pick-up van at Thamnapokpi along National Highway 102 on Tuesday night, they said.

Forty gold biscuits weighing 6.64 kg were found wrapped with an adhesive tape, they added.

The driver of the van, identified as Md Umar Farauqe, was arrested, officials said.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin of the gold bars, they said.

