New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs 241 to Rs 50,671 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,912 per 10 grams.

Also Read | Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Will Meet @DrSJaishankar … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Silver, however, grows Rs 87 to Rs 61,384 per kg from Rs 61,297 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,848 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.85 per ounce.

Also Read | Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India’s Biggest Drone Festival On May 27 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

"Gold prices traded down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.13 per cent lower at USD 1,848 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices traded under pressure on strong bond yields and recovery in dollar index," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)