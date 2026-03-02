A major fire broke out on Monday at a residential house in the Uranhall area of Batengoo, located in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The blaze, which surfaced during the afternoon hours, sent thick plumes of smoke into the air, causing panic among local residents in the densely populated neighborhood. Emergency response teams from the Fire and Emergency Services department were immediately dispatched to the site. Firefighters, supported by local police and volunteers, are currently working to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent properties. While the property has sustained significant damage, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and further details regarding the extent of the loss are awaited. J-K: Massive Fire Guts Many Houses in Srinagar's Nowhatta.

Fire Breaks Out at House in Batengoo

VIDEO | Uranhall: A fire broke out at a residential house in the Batangoo area of Anantnag. Further details are awaited. (Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/5exQ2n67Uz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2026

