New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Gold prices dropped Rs 100 to Rs 60,000 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a fall in its prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 60,100 per 10 grams.

However, silver prices jumped Rs 1,400 to Rs 76,400 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,000/10 gram, down by Rs 100 from its previous day close, following a stronger rupee and weaker demand," Devarsh Vakil, research analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

With interest rates peaking, a softer dollar is acting as a tailwind for the yellow metal, Vakil said.

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,956 per ounce, while silver was up at USD 24.73 per ounce.

