New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 271 to Rs 51,670 per 10 grams in line with strong international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 51,399 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 818 to Rs 68,425 per kg from Rs 67,607 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee declined by 15 paise to close at 75.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, pressured by surging crude oil prices amid intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,932 an ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.40 an ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,932 per ounce on Thursday," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

