New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The gold price jumped Rs 480 to touch a lifetime high of Rs 61,780 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a strong global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal ended at Rs 61,300 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 410 to Rs 77,580 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,780 per 10 grams, up Rs 480 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,041 per ounce and USD 25.88 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded higher in Asian trading hours on Friday.

Comex spot gold prices surged to a 13-month high as bullish sentiment was boosted by a decline in the dollar index and yields, Gandhi said.

