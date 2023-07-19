Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Officers of Hyderabad Customs seized 1.725 Kgs of smuggled Gold valued at Rs 1.03 Crores at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, in two seperate cases on Monday.

In the first case, gold weighing 1.225 kgs valued at Rs 72.55 lakhs was seized from a passenger who had arrived from Kuwait via Dubai. The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act.

In the second case, 500 gms of smuggled gold valued at Rs 30.51 lakhs was seized from a passenger who had arrived at Hyderabad from Kuwait via Doha.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress, the Customs officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested two people and recovered gold worth Rs 50 lakh from them at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

“Three egg-shaped yellow metal (gold) in paste form, weight approx 810 gms (INR approx 50 lakhs) recovered from the rectum of the said passenger. The passenger and the visitor along with recovered yellow metal (gold), were handed over to Customs officials for further action in the matter,” read a press release by CISF.

In an official statement, the CISF said that the arrested accused were identified as Khalid Maksud and Ranjeet Singh. The CISF official said they were apprehended on the basis of behaviour detection.

Maksud, during questioning, admitted that he was involved in gold smuggling. On inquiry by the CISF surveillance and intelligence team, Maksud admitted that he was involved in gold smuggling and was waiting to receive gold from an International arrival passenger. (ANI)

