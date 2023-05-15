Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 3.03 kg of foreign-origin gold worth Rs 1.9 crore from four passengers arriving from Sharjah to Coimbatore on Sunday, officials said on Sunday.

On prior information, DRI officials intercepted 4 passengers from Sharjah to Coimbatore Airport, on being searched for 3.03 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at approx. Rs.1.9 crores were recovered from their possession.

Also Read | Delhi: AAP Legislator's Relative Opens Fire in Krishna Nagar Market Over Property-Related Dispute, Case Registered.

Following the recovery 2 passengers Jiyavudeen (27) and Sheik Mohamed (31) was arrested. Further probe is underway, said an official.

While the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department has seized 1,259 grams of gold worth Rs 56.48 lakhs at Kochi airport, said an official statement. On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi Airport by flight AI 934 was intercepted at the green channel.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Government Attaches TDP President Chandrababu Naidu’s Guest House Near Vijayawada.

According to the statement, the accused has been identified as Subash, a native of Palakkad district. During the examination of the passenger, 4 capsules suspected to contain gold in a compound form weighing 1259 grams found concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)