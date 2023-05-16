Gold in paste form was recovered from the passengers at Mumbai airport. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 16 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 3535 grams of gold worth Rs 2.23 crore from two passengers arriving from Dubai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

The passengers have been arrested.

According to officials, based on specific intelligence that a syndicate is involved in the smuggling of gold into India with the help of two Indian passengers, surveillance was mounted by a team of DRI officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

The said two passengers, who had arrived from Dubai to Mumbai on May 15, 2023, by Emirates Flight EK 500, were intercepted, informed officials.

During the examination and personal search of the said passengers, gold in paste form was recovered.

A total of 3535 grams of gold in paste form was found concealed inside four plastic pouches, wrapped with black tape, officials added.

Based on further investigation, it was revealed that both of them are part of the same syndicate operating out of Dubai.

The syndicate was involved in the smuggling of substantial quantities of gold on a daily basis.

The gold in paste form weighing 3535 g, valued at Rs 2.23 crore, recovered during the examination was seized, officials said.

Further investigation is under progress.

This is yet another gold smuggling syndicate busted by the DRI.

It also points towards the uphill task faced by the officers on a regular basis to check the smuggling of gold in various forms into the country. (ANI)

