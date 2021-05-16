Chennai, May 16 (PTI): Over one kg of gold worth Rs 89. 17 lakh has been seized at the airport here and two persons have been arrested in this connection, Customs authorities said on Sunday. On inputs that the precious metal was being smuggled into the country, a 21-year-old passenger, who had arrived from Dubai, was stopped and interrogated, they said.

The passenger gave evasive replies and a frisking yielded two packets wrapped and stuck by tape, and tied to both his legs, a press release said here.

On unwrapping the packets, the authorities seized 1.80 kg of gold in paste form. It was worth Rs 89.17 lakh, the release said.

On further questioning, the passenger told the authorities that he was to hand the packets over to an individual outside the airport.

The officials then took the passenger there and caught that person.

The two were arrested and an investigation was on, the release said.

