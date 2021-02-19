Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Seventeen wagons of a goods train derailed near Ateli in Narnaul in Haryana on Friday, but no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The incident took place around three kilometers from Ateli, said Parmanand, the Station House Officer of Government Railway Police in Rewari.

The train was headed to Gujarat from Haryana, the SHO told PTI over the phone.

Railway authorities are ascertaining the reason behind the derailment, he said. PTI SUN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)