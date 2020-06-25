Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Six buffaloes were killed when a goods train from Meerut to Saharanpur ran over them when they were grazing around a railway track near Bamanheri railway station here on Thursday, police said.

They said the incident took place as some buffaloes were on the track.

Shamshad, the owner of the buffaloes, said he was dependent on his livestock for its milk that he used for selling in the market.

