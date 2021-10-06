Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) Claiming that 'goonda raj' was prevailing in all the BJP-ruled states, senior Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra on Wednesday linked the actions of the UP government with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress leader expressed concern over the silence being maintained by the majority of the people over the prevailing situation in the country.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sapra demanded immediate sacking of Union minister Ajay Mishra, arrest of his son Ashish Mishra and an impartial probe into the recovery of huge quantities of heroin at a port in Gujarat and an alleged bribery scam in e-commerce giant Amazon.

"The terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is because of Pakistanis and the Pakistani (terror) groups but we are witness to BJP terrorism in Uttar Pradesh, where the innocent and unmindful farmers were crushed to death by vehicles and the political leaders arrested to stop them from visiting the bereaved families,” Sapra told reporters at the party headquarters here.

"There is a 'goonda raj' in Uttar Pradesh and in other states where BJP is in office. This is not the Azad Bharat where the right to freedom, right to speech and right to liberty have been snatched and autocratic rule imposed,” he alleged.

Referring to the reported directive of the Haryana Chief Minister to party activists to use sticks against protesting farmers, the Congress leader said it is because a majority of the people in the country are silent on the issues concerning the country.

"They need to re-look because if today it is farmers, tomorrow there will be traders and day after someone else,” he said.

He said the entire country was shocked by the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the subsequent action of the UP police to detain Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

"The culprits are roaming freely while Priyanka Gandhi is put behind bars. Both the minister and his son are giving bytes to the media to save themselves and the local administration is also making all attempts to save them,” he said.

Attacking the BJP-led central government for its policies, he said it is not only farmers who are at the receiving end but over the past two years, 14 crore youths of the country have “lost their jobs, while nearly 2.75 core small traders were forced to wind up their businesses”.

"The lives of the masses have become miserable due to the continuous price hike of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and domestic gas. This government is doing selective politics and is out to trample opposition besides murdering democracy and the Constitution,” he alleged.

Sapra also questioned the government's silence over the recovery of nearly 3,000 kg heroin from the Adani-operated Mundra port in Gujarat on September 16.

He said reports about the recovery of 500 grams of drugs from the relatives of Bollywood actors continue to remain in limelight for the past five days but there was no inquiry or debate on the contraband recovered in Gujarat.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP-led government for selling national assets like airports and railways to corporate houses and said what was built over the past 70 years was put on sale by this seven-year-old government.

Sapra also condemned the frequent civilian killings by terrorists in Kashmir and said his party has full faith in the police and other security forces to deal with the situation.

