Mathura (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Women from the Goswami community in Mathura have written letters with blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against a proposed corridor surrounding the Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan and the formation of a trust to manage the affairs of the temple, sources said.

Hundreds of Goswami community members on Friday protested against the construction of the proposed corridor and the formation of the trust by locking their shops and houses.

Former BJP district president Madhu Sharma, who reached the protest site, criticised Mathura MP Hema Malini and the administration over the issue.

“I curse such a woman MP under whose watch women have to write letters with blood to express their pain,” Sharma said, as she appealed to Chief Minister Adityanath to find a solution to the issue.

Priests and local residents of Vrindavan are protesting against the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to form a trust to manage the affairs of the Banke Bihari temple.

The priests, who are primarily from the Goswami sect, have managed the temple affairs for generations. They view the move as an attempt to encroach upon their traditional rights.

