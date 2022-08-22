New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): In a major boost to defence forces, the government has allowed them to buy critical weapon systems for their operational requirements through emergency procurement route.

The approval was given in a meeting of Defence Ministry held on Monday morning as per which the weapon systems can be procured only through Make in India route, top government sources told ANI.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Civilians Injured After Terrorists Hurl Grenade at CRPF Bunker in Anantnag.

The meeting was headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The defence forces are now going to use these powers to buy critical weapons systems under the fast-track route meaning the deliveries would be done within three months to one year.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 8-Year-Old Raped, Killed in Yamuna Khadar Area; Accused Arrested.

The armed forces have to spend funds on the new acquisitions from their own budgetary allocation and they don't have to take the defence ministry's approval for these deals, the sources said.

The defence forces have strengthened their preparedness through these acquisitions in the past when emergency powers were granted to them.

The Indian Air Force and the Army received 'Heron' unmanned aerial vehicles which have now been deployed for surveillance in Ladakh as well as in the northeast for keeping an eye on Chinese activities.

The forces have also got missiles which can hit ground targets from long ranges. The Rafale fighter jets have also received a boost with the induction of the HAMMER missiles which can hit hardened ground targets like bunkers from a long distance.

The Army and the IAF also used these powers to strengthen their small arms as the Sig Sauer assault rifles have been inducted into all three forces now.

Indian armed forces extensively utilised the emergency procurement powers granted to them in different phases by the government to equip themselves with the necessary weaponry to handle any conflict or aggression by enemies on both sides.

The armed forces have a long list of equipment to buy and will use the powers to buy both indigenous as well as foreign manufactured products. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)