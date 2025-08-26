New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government's policy is to establish a government college within every 20-kilometre radius. In line with this policy, seven government colleges are already operational in the vicinity of Village Janauli in Palwal district.

The Chief Minister was replying to a question asked by MLA Sh Raghubir Tewatia during the ongoing monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha here today.

Expressing gratitude to former Chief Minister Manohar Lal, he said that with a visionary approach focused on girls' education, a roadmap was prepared to establish government colleges within every 20-kilometre radius. Today, students across the state are reaping the significant benefits of this farsighted initiative.

The Chief Minister informed that currently, 560 boys and 733 girls are enrolled at Government College, Palwal, located just 6 km from Janauli. The college has a total capacity of 1,293 students. In addition, 339 girl students are pursuing their studies at Government Girls College, Mandkola, situated 15 km from Janauli, a release said.

He said that the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) has been operating in Village Janauli, district Palwal, under the Prithla Assembly Constituency since 2015. (ANI)

