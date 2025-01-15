New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): A high-powered Enquiry Committee set up by the government in the wake of information provided by US authorities regarding activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations which undermined security interests of both countries, has recommended action against an individual whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the probe.

The Enquiry Committee also recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously.

Also Read | School Holiday 2025: Winter Break Extended in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Check Revised Dates Here.

The Committee was set up in November 2023 after the US authorities shared information about organized criminal groups, terrorist organizations, and drug peddlers undermining the security interests of both nations.

"After a long enquiry, the Committee has submitted its report to the Government and recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry. The Enquiry Committee has recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously," a Home Ministry statement said.

Also Read | 'Government Working With Dedication, Spirit of Service': PM Narendra Modi Says During Inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai.

The US Justice Department in October 2024 announced the filing of murder-for-hire and money laundering charges against a former Indian government employee, Vikash Yadav, in connection with his alleged role in directing a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is has dual citizenship of US and Canada.

The Ministry of External Affairs in December last year had said that the individual named in the US Justice Department's indictment case in a foiled assassination plot was no longer an employee of the government of India.

"The US State Department informed us that the individual in the Justice Department indictment is no longer employed by India. I confirm that he is no longer an employee of the Government of India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

The Enquiry Committee set up by the government conducted its own investigations and also pursued leads provided by the US side. It received full cooperation from US authorities and the two sides also exchanged visits. The committee further examined a number of officials from different agencies and also scrutinised relevant documents in this connection.

The Enquiry Committee emphasised that the legal process should be concluded expeditiously to address the security concerns effectively.

In addition to the legal recommendations, the Committee proposed several systemic improvements. These include enhancing existing systems and procedures, strengthening India's response capabilities, and ensuring better coordination and control in addressing similar threats in the future.

The recommendations aim to reinforce India's ability to counter organized criminal activities and safeguard national security through a more robust and coordinated approach.

"The Committee has further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as also the initiation of steps that could strengthen India's response capability, ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this," the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)