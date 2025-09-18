New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has issued a revised advisory in view of the revision of GST rates effective from September 22, 2025. Using powers under Rule 33 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, the Central Government has granted relaxations to reduce compliance burden on industry while ensuring that the benefit of reduced GST is passed on to consumers, a press release said.

As per the advisory, manufacturers, packers, and importers may voluntarily affix additional revised price stickers on unsold packages manufactured before 22nd September 2025, provided that the original MRP printed on the package is not obscured. It has been clarified that the Rules do not mandate such re-stickering and it is purely optional for companies who wish to declare revised prices.

Further, the requirement under Rule 18(3) to publish revised MRPs in two newspapers has been waived. Instead, manufacturers and importers will now only be required to circulate revised price lists to wholesale dealers and retailers, with copies endorsed to the Director, Legal Metrology in Central Government and Controllers of Legal Metrology in States/UTs. This will simplify compliance and reduce procedural burden for the industry.

The advisory also permits the use of old packaging material or wrappers printed before the GST revision, up to March 31, 2026 or until such stock is exhausted, whichever is earlier. Companies can correct the MRP on such packaging by stamping, stickering, or online printing at any suitable place on the package.

In addition, the Government has advised the manufacturers, packers and importers to take proactive steps to inform dealers, retailers and consumers about the revised GST rates. They have been encouraged to use all possible communication channels, including electronic, print and social media, to ensure consumer awareness.

This step strikes a balance between ease of doing business and consumer protection, ensuring that industries are not overburdened with compliance while consumers receive the intended benefit of GST reduction. (ANI)

