New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday said that the government has consistently protested to parties concerned over the inclusion of the 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through parts of the Indian Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session, MoS said that any proposed participation of third countries or expansion of the so-called CPEC projects to third countries is unacceptable.

"The Government of India is aware of a China-Pakistan-Afghanistan meeting held in Beijing, China, on 21 May 2025. The government's position on CPEC is clear and consistent. Government has consistently protested to parties concerned over the inclusion of the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through parts of the Indian Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir under illegal occupation of Pakistan, as a flagship project of 'OBOR/BRI' and asked them to cease these activities," he said.

"Any proposed participation of third countries or expansion of the so-called CPEC projects to third countries is unacceptable. Government has consistently conveyed this position to relevant parties," the MoS added.

Singh further stated that the government maintains a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met in Beijing earlier this May.

