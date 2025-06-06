New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Union government released an e-book highlighting its achievements across various sectors over the last 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The book said that these 11 years have been dedicated to bringing about development that is inclusive, progressive, and sustainable. "The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment to creating equity and opportunity for all citizens," it added.

"PM Modi has brought the politics of development - Vikasvaad - into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolve," it reads.

The book said that since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has remained firm in his resolve of keeping 'India First' in every policy formulation and action. It added that the resolve is evident in the government's handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation and so on.

Highlighting the government's steps in handling COVID-19, the book said, "Prime Minister Modi's government has always believed in setting challenging targets and achieving them before the set deadline. This can be seen across sectors, whether it is in vaccinating the entire eligible population in record time against Covid-19, recording the nation's highest ever exports in history, in the digital revolution which is taking place across India, in achieving monumental targets for rural electrification, in building world-class infrastructure or in providing drinking water facilities across households."

It emphasised that there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity - Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile - in the last 11 years.

Emphasising the government's action for conservation of the environment, it said, "Under Prime Minister Modi, India has championed environmental protection globally, emerging as a leader of the movement. The United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day, an acknowledgement of the global recognition of heritage.

It also mentioned Operation Sindoor, terming it a demonstration of new India--resolute, swift, and sovereign in action. "India's assertion on the global stage has also undergone a remarkable evolution. The success of Operation SINDOOR demonstrated a new India--resolute, swift, and sovereign in action."

The book is a comprehensive compendium about India's transformation under PM Modi's "visionary leadership across fourteen facets of policymaking, ranging from infrastructure to foreign policy to social justice".

The book has 14 chapters, highlighting developmental aspects in different social, technological and educational sectors. It also noted the government's efforts in lifting the marginalised class and different sections of the society.

Prime Minister Narendra on May 26, 2014, took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the first time and is currently serving in the post in its consecutive third term. (ANI)

